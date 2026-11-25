In Germany, the Federation of German Consumer Organisations (vzbv) has filed an injunction lawsuit against Luxottica Group, the manufacturer of Ray-Ban glasses, and has also initiated legal proceedings against Meta. The organization believes that the built-in cameras in smart glasses may make it possible to take photos and videos of people without them noticing. As Tagesschau reports, the lawsuit against Luxottica was filed with the Berlin Higher Regional Court.

Data protection concerns

Meta and Ray-Ban smart glasses are equipped with cameras, microphones, speakers and artificial intelligence functions. Using voice commands, users can take photos and videos, ask AI questions and receive information about their surroundings. A small light indicator on the frame signals that recording is active.

The vzbv considers such a signal insufficient. According to Ramona Pop, a member of the organization’s executive board, it is difficult for bystanders to understand whether their data are being processed and how. They may also not know whether these data are used to train artificial intelligence systems, and they have almost no opportunity to exercise their personal data protection rights or object to the processing.

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Risks for glasses owners

Consumer advocates state that customers are not sufficiently informed in the Ray-Ban online store about restrictions on using the glasses in public places. Under certain conditions, a person who collects other people’s personal data using the glasses may be held liable under the EU General Data Protection Regulation. The vzbv warned that filming in the subway or a restaurant could, in the worst case, result in a fine imposed by data protection authorities.

The organization also called Meta’s advertising claims misleading, saying they create the impression that all the stated functions can be used without restrictions in everyday life. Meta said it had not yet received the statement of claim and pointed to safeguards: the recording indicator cannot be switched off, and the camera is deactivated if it is covered or if an attempt is made to alter its operation.

At the same time, smart glasses can be useful for people with visual impairments: AI can describe their surroundings or read texts aloud to them.

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