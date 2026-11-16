Digital accounts of citizens attacked in Germany — Anadolu Agency

In Germany, unidentified individuals on Monday carried out mass automated attempts to log in to citizens’ digital accounts in the BundID system. The Federal Office for Information Security of Germany reported the incident, Anadolu Agency reports.

Credentials from data leaks

The attackers attempted to gain unauthorized access to accounts by checking combinations of usernames and passwords that had previously appeared in data leaks. This method is called credential stuffing: it involves mass testing of compromised credentials.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

A representative of the Federal Office for Information Security confirmed that the agency is aware of an IT security incident involving BundID accounts. According to the agency, users were locked out of their accounts due to automated mass login attempts.

Code by email

On Monday morning, officials temporarily disabled the option to log in using a password. It was restored in the afternoon with a new requirement: users logging in with a username and password must additionally enter a one-time security code sent by email.

Read us on