In the state of Brandenburg in eastern Germany, near the Polish border, the bird flu virus was detected in a wild goose. The infected animal was found in the Oder-Spree district, RMF24 reports, citing Brandenburg’s Ministry of Agriculture and Reuters.

H5N1 outbreak at a turkey farm

Another outbreak of highly pathogenic H5N1 avian influenza was confirmed in the Rostock district in the state of Mecklenburg-Vorpommern. The virus was detected at a farm in the municipality of Lalendorf, where around 6,000 turkeys were kept. The entire flock was culled.

Local authorities established a protection zone with a radius of three kilometres and a surveillance zone with a radius of 10 kilometres around the farm. Special restrictions were introduced for poultry farmers in these areas to prevent the virus from spreading to other farms.

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Restrictions in northern Germany

On 4 November, H5N1 was also confirmed at a breeding turkey farm in Dornum, in the Aurich district of Lower Saxony. About 6,000 birds were kept there; restriction zones were also established around the facility, and preparations were underway to cull the flock.

In the state of Schleswig-Holstein, the districts of Dithmarschen and Nordfriesland introduced a requirement to keep poultry indoors after the virus was detected in wild birds and outbreaks were confirmed on farms. In Dithmarschen, the requirement applies to farms with flocks of 50 birds or more, while in high-risk areas along the coast and the Eider River, it applies to all poultry owners.

Highly pathogenic avian influenza is most frequently recorded in autumn, when migratory birds move south. Wild birds can carry the virus and pose a threat to poultry farms.

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