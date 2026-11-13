In Germany, the budget for the state subsidy for purchasing electric vehicles may run out earlier than the federal government had planned. Der Spiegel writes about this, linking the situation to high demand for electric cars.

High demand and limited supply

According to the publication, the influx of people wishing to buy electric vehicles is creating difficulties not only for the federal government but also for some car manufacturers. Der Spiegel describes the situation as a combination of significant demand and a limited supply of electric vehicles.

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The funds allocated for the state subsidy are limited. According to the publication's assessment, the program's budget may be used up faster than expected.

Questions for buyers

Against this backdrop, it remains an open question for people ordering an electric vehicle now whether they will be able to receive the state subsidy. The Der Spiegel article is devoted to what potential buyers should consider amid the possibility that the program's funds may be depleted quickly.

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