In Germany, a state-organized basic fund product for private savings toward an additional pension will likely not be ready for the launch of the reform on January 1, 2027. A spokesperson for the Federal Ministry of Finance said that this product would be available “probably only after the launch,” Der Spiegel reports. According to Redaktionsnetzwerk Deutschland, citing government sources, it may be introduced no earlier than next summer.

A Finance Ministry regulation is needed

Until the state standard option is available, savers will have to choose offers from banks, fund companies or insurers. They will also offer standard products and portfolios with equity or bond funds to choose from.

The Bundesbank, the KfW banking group or the German Pension Insurance could potentially perform the functions of provider of the state option. To do so, the Ministry of Finance must prepare a separate regulation, work on which is taking longer than expected. The ministry said it continues to examine how to properly implement this mechanism. The law on supplementary private pension provision entered into force at the end of May.

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What support the reform provides

From 2027, citizens will be able to save for retirement through ETF index funds, equity funds and bonds. For contributions of up to €360 per year, the state will add 50 cents for every euro contributed. For contributions from €360 to €1,800, the supplement will be 25 cents per euro, while the maximum basic state support will reach €540 per year.

Families will also receive an additional €300 per year for each child. The full amount of this supplement can be obtained with monthly contributions starting from €25. Consumer centers urged the Finance Ministry to present the necessary regulation as soon as possible, as a large number of private products could discourage people. Experts advise waiting until the terms and costs of savings products become clear: even if a securities account is opened at the end of 2027, it will still be possible to receive the full state support for that year.

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