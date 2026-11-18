In Germany, launching a small business requires completing procedures that take an average of 3,942 hours, or nearly 500 eight-hour working days. This is the highest figure among the 27 countries covered by the Index of Bureaucracy 2026, Euronews reports.

Nearly 18 times longer than in France

The index was prepared by the Adam Smith Center for Economic Freedom at Florida International University. It calculates the time a small company needs to complete the procedures required to begin operating legally, from registration to obtaining local permits, including the waiting time for approvals.

The study is not a ranking of all EU countries: it covers 27 states, including 20 countries in Latin America and the Caribbean, five EU countries, the United Kingdom and Ukraine. France ranked first with a figure of 223 hours, or approximately 28 working days. Thus, the process in Germany takes nearly 18 times longer.

Italy has a figure of 303 hours, Portugal 335 hours, and Spain 707 hours. The average for all 27 countries is 1,638 hours, equivalent to approximately nine and a half months based on an eight-hour working day.

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Permits and registration

Municipal permits and registration in Germany account for about 2,400 hours, while identification procedures and entry into registers take another approximately 1,440 hours. The study's lead author, Sari Levy-Carciente, explained that a significant share of the burden is created by complex local requirements, interaction between trade offices and numerous municipal departments, paper documents and sequential approvals.

Germany's figure is an average for three types of businesses, taking into account the share of the relevant sectors in the economy. For a pig and grain farm or a machine-tool manufacturer, the procedure may take 8,633 hours, including due to obtaining a full environmental permit. For a car dealer with a repair workshop, the index gives a figure of 2,056 hours.

According to the study's assessment, excessive bureaucracy may constrain company creation and push some entrepreneurs into the informal economy. At the same time, the authors caution that digitalization alone will not solve the problem if it merely automates inefficient procedures.

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