In Germany, two lawmakers in the Saxony-Anhalt state parliament from the Alternative for Germany (AfD) party became targets of a large-scale police operation in August 2026 along with 13 other people. Law enforcement officers suspect those involved of continuing the activities of Artgemeinschaft, a group banned in 2023. The lawmakers’ lawyers reject these suspicions, Deutsche Welle reports.

Investigation into Artgemeinschaft

Before it was banned, Artgemeinschaft was considered one of Germany’s largest and most influential neo-Nazi organizations. DW notes that the case involving the lawmakers has intensified discussion about AfD’s ties to ethno-nationalist and neo-Nazi circles.

Germany’s domestic intelligence service has classified AfD as an organization suspected of right-wing extremism. In several federal states, the party is already considered to be confirmed right-wing extremist. Fabian Virchow, a researcher of right-wing extremism at Düsseldorf University of Applied Sciences, said in an interview with DW that AfD as a whole is a far-right party with tendencies associated with the fascist movement.

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Former members of banned organizations

According to the newspaper Welt, four employees of the AfD parliamentary group in Saxony-Anhalt were previously members of the banned organization Patriotic German Youth (HDJ). This neo-Nazi youth association, based on the racial ideology of National Socialism, organized paramilitary camps for young people. Two of these employees previously held leadership positions in HDJ and now work closely with AfD politician Ulrich Siegmund, who seeks to become the first AfD state premier in December.

Both Artgemeinschaft and HDJ are included on the list of organizations whose membership AfD considers incompatible with remaining in the party. At the same time, Spiegel magazine reported that Andreas Kalbitz, a former member of AfD’s federal leadership who was expelled from the party in 2020 over undisclosed membership in HDJ, is again working for AfD as an employee of state parliament lawmaker Hans-Thomas Tillschneider.

AfD’s federal leadership, individual lawmakers and parliamentary employees contacted by Deutsche Welle did not respond to requests about the party’s response to the past activities of its members and employees in neo-Nazi or ethno-nationalist organizations.

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