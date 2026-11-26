German company Quantum Systems has announced a world speed record for an aircraft powered by battery electricity. Its Apex Recordhunter drone achieved an official result of 727 km/h over a 100-meter distance in two directions at a military base in Germany, European Security and Defence reports.

How the result was confirmed

According to the publication, independent experts verified the record on site. They assessed GPS speed data and compared it with flight logs stored in the drone's onboard recorder.

The N3XT unit team made a previous attempt in October 2026 during the Forward Edge 26 multidomain exercise. At that time, Apex Recordhunter reached 777 km/h in one direction, while its peak speed was 795 km/h. The subsequent official result in a two-way flight — 727 km/h — is attributed by the company to continued development, testing, and system optimization.

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A demonstrator for drone interception

Apex Recordhunter was developed by the N3XT unit, which focuses on experimental technologies and advanced engineering solutions. The company positions the aircraft as a high-speed technology demonstrator for counter-unmanned aircraft systems. According to Quantum Systems, the project's developments have already been used in the creation of the Skyron Counter-UAS system and are planned for use in future high-speed interceptors, including in propulsion systems, energy management, and systems integration.

Quantum Systems co-founder and co-CEO Florian Seibel said the company is developing such solutions in response to faster and more maneuverable aerial threats, including Russian Geran-4 and Geran-5 jet drones. To create Apex Recordhunter, Quantum Systems engaged partners EOS, Liebherr, Mejzlik, and Hargrave Technologies, which supplied additively manufactured parts, a high-performance battery, propellers, and electronic speed controllers.

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