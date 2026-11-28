Germany’s Federal Ministry for Economic Affairs has sent other ministries a draft of new maximum fuel prices for approval. The restrictions are planned to be introduced in January after the fuel discount expires at the end of the year, Tagesschau reports.

How the restriction will work

The draft provides for a nationwide maximum price for Super E5 and E10 gasoline and diesel fuel at public filling stations. On working days, it will be calculated using specified formulas by the market monitoring unit at the Federal Cartel Office.

One of the parameters for the calculation is expected to be wholesale prices from previous days in the most expensive of the 11 regions where fuel storage facilities are located. Initially, the mechanism is proposed to apply until March 31, although it may be extended.

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Fines and possible changes

Exceeding the established limit will be considered an administrative offense. Filling station operators could face fines of up to 100,000 euros, while companies that set sales prices could face fines of up to 500,000 euros.

Filling stations on motorways are planned to be excluded from the restriction. Federal states may also be allowed to set different maximum prices. The Ministry for Economic Affairs emphasizes that the new mechanism is not another fuel discount: excessively low prices could make fuel imports and supplies unprofitable.

Ministries headed by representatives of the SPD may insist on changes to the draft. In particular, they may propose using the average price, rather than the most expensive price, among the regions with fuel storage facilities. Germany’s Cabinet may consider the document on Wednesday.

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