In Germany, hackers gained access to the personal data of customers of the Deichmann footwear chain’s online store. As Der Spiegel reports, the company said it had stopped the unauthorized access and closed the vulnerability exploited by the attackers.

What data may have fallen into the hands of hackers

According to Deichmann, the incident may have affected customers’ names, addresses, email addresses and phone numbers, as well as the payment method they selected when making a purchase. At the same time, login details, passwords and payment data were not stolen, the retailer said.

The company plans to notify customers potentially affected by the incident by email. Deichmann also informed the relevant authorities and filed a report with law enforcement agencies.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

Phishing warning

The retailer said it currently has no indications that the obtained data has been misused, but urged customers to be vigilant about phishing messages. Attackers may pose as Deichmann in emails, phone calls or regular mail and use real order details to inspire trust.

The company stressed that it does not request passwords or payment data via email, phone or SMS. Deichmann did not disclose the circumstances of the cyberattack; the company is clarifying the details of the incident together with external security experts.

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