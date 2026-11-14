In Germany, the parliamentary group of the Christian Social Union (CSU) proposes increasing the monthly reduction in pension payments for people who retire early under the scheme for insured persons with long contribution records. The initiative was voiced by Alexander Hoffmann, head of the CSU regional group in the Bundestag, Der Spiegel reports.

CSU proposal

According to Hoffmann, the reductions should increase from the current 0.3% to 0.4% for every month of early retirement. He called such a decision long overdue. The politician noted that an increase to 0.5% had previously been discussed, but said that the legally formalized option would be a 0.4% rate.

The scheme for insured persons with long contribution records is available to those who have paid into the pension system for at least 35 years. It allows retirement from the age of 63 but provides for a lifelong reduction in payments. Currently, retiring one year before the statutory retirement age means a 3.6% reduction in the pension.

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Reduction of federal subsidies

Hoffmann proposes introducing the new rules in a way that they affect the 2027 budget. According to him, Germany's Ministry of Labour should propose a timetable for the changes. The government's pension commission had previously discussed the possibility of increasing the reductions but did not include this step in its recommendations.

The initiative is linked to the federal government's intention to reduce subsidies to pension insurance by €3 billion in 2027 instead of the previously planned reduction of €1 billion. Hoffmann said that higher payment reductions would partly offset this decrease and make it possible not to raise pension system contributions beyond the already forecast level.

The changes will not apply to the pension scheme for people with particularly long contribution records — at least 45 years. Participants in this scheme can currently retire without payment reductions up to two years before the statutory retirement age. In 2025, early retirement for people with contribution records of at least 35 years accounted for 25.7% of all newly awarded pensions in Germany.

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