In Germany, the number of unemployed people with higher education rose to a record 372,000 in August 2026. Young graduates under the age of 30 are affected the most, Der Spiegel reports, citing Germany's Federal Employment Agency.

Five-year increase

According to the agency, the number of unemployed specialists with a higher education diploma has increased continuously over the past five years. At the same time, having an education generally continues to significantly reduce the risk of being unemployed.

In 2025, the unemployment rate among people with higher education stood at 3.3%. This is approximately half the rate among the population as a whole. Among people who had completed vocational education, the figure was slightly higher at 3.6%, while among those without vocational education, it exceeded 21%.

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Differences between fields of study

The statistics also show significant differences depending on the field of study. In 2025, the unemployment rate among graduates of education-related fields was below 2%.

Meanwhile, 4.6% of humanities graduates were unemployed, exceeding the average rate among people with higher education. Among engineers, the unemployment rate was 3.8%.

The Federal Employment Agency links the rise in unemployment to the difficult economic situation and the increasingly widespread use of artificial intelligence. According to the agency's assessment, young people at the beginning of their careers are particularly affected by this, although AI is not expected to displace entire professions overall.

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