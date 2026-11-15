Germany may retain payments for small solar installations — Der Spiegel

Germany may retain payments for small solar installations with a capacity of up to 25 kilowatts for electricity fed into the public grid. According to Der Spiegel, Nina Scheer, the energy spokesperson for the SPD parliamentary group, reported a technical agreement within coalition negotiations between the Social Democratic Party of Germany and the Union parties.

Support had been planned for cuts

At the end of July, German Economy Minister Katherina Reiche presented a draft reform of the Renewable Energy Sources Act. It provided that new installations with an installed capacity of less than 25 kilowatts, including small rooftop photovoltaic systems, would no longer receive permanent support from 2027.

Lower payments were proposed for a three-year transition period. After that, households would have to sell the electricity they produce on the exchange.

The payment for electricity fed into the grid provides owners of renewable energy installations with fixed income for power supplied to the public grid. This mechanism is criticized because, when market prices are low, the federal budget covers the difference. Supporters of abolishing the support believe that new rooftop installations can pay for themselves through substantial self-consumption of electricity.

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There is no final agreement

Armand Zorn, deputy chairman of the SPD parliamentary group, said that energy experts from his party and the Union had reached a technical agreement on updating the law. According to him, together with Sepp Müller, deputy chairman of the Union parliamentary group, he aims to complete negotiations on all energy bills in the coming weeks in time for the Bundesrat session on December 18, 2026.

At the same time, Müller stressed that agreements in individual areas would apply only if the full energy package is agreed. The differences concern, in particular, rules for connecting new solar and wind installations to the grid.

Reiche also proposes limiting compensation for new wind and solar installations if they are temporarily switched off due to the risk of grid overload. The SPD, meanwhile, supports limiting the maximum permitted electricity feed-in capacity to a level below an installation's peak capacity in order to reduce the need for grid expansion.

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