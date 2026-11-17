In Germany in 2025, each pediatrician providing outpatient care served an average of 1,603 children and adolescents under the age of 18. Ten years ago, the figure was 1,876 minors per doctor, Der Spiegel reports, citing Germany's Federal Statistical Office.

The number of doctors increased

According to the office, the average number of children and adolescents per outpatient pediatrician declined because the number of such specialists increased by 22% over ten years. In 2025, Germany had approximately 8,700 pediatricians working in outpatient care.

Another approximately 7,400 pediatricians worked in hospitals, and their number increased by 26% over the decade. Nearly two-thirds of doctors providing outpatient care in 2025 were women.

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Regional differences and workforce composition

The figures varied significantly between federal states. In Saarland, each outpatient pediatrician served an average of 2,045 children and adolescents, while in Bremen the figure was 1,305.

Statisticians noted that a higher number of doctors does not necessarily mean a proportional increase in treatment capacity. This may be affected, among other things, by a higher level of workload in pediatric and adolescent medicine or structural changes. At the end of 2025, 30% of outpatient pediatricians were at least 60 years old.

The number of children and adolescents in Germany also increased, from approximately 13.3 million in 2015 to about 13.9 million at the end of 2025. At the same time, the number of beds in specialized pediatric departments declined by 3% between 2018 and 2025, while 11% of beds in pediatric medicine were intensive care beds. Health insurance reimbursements accounted for 80% of pediatric practices' revenue.

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