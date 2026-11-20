New EU rules on consumer loans have taken effect in Germany, aiming to strengthen customer protection against excessive debt. Lenders, including those offering “buy now, pay later” schemes, installment payments and 0% financing, must assess more carefully whether a person will be able to repay the money. Tagesschau reports.

Checks for small amounts

The new requirements stipulate that lenders must provide more detailed disclosure of the cost of the loan, the loan term and payment conditions. According to Roman Schlag, a spokesperson for the debt counselling association, more than half of all loans issued today are microloans of up to €200 from services such as Klarna or PayPal.

According to a study by Germany’s Federal Financial Supervisory Authority, one in seven users has, due to a large number of online purchases, forgotten about unpaid bills or installment payments at least once. One in four has already paid additional fees after missing a payment deadline.

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Measures for borrowers

If a lender’s forecast of a customer’s ability to pay proves incorrect and the customer experiences financial difficulties, the lender must offer appropriate measures, such as a deferral, an extension of the term or adjusted payments. An alternative may be a recommendation to contact a debt counselling service.

Ramona Pop, a board member of the Federation of German Consumer Organisations, called the new rules a significant success for consumer protection. At the same time, the German Retail Association HDE said they would create a substantial bureaucratic burden. Its representative, Georg Grüngof, believes that the expansion of the rules could force sellers to abandon some popular payment methods.

Creditworthiness checks in online retail are mostly automated. If an algorithm denies a buyer installment payments, the buyer will be able to request an explanation, and a company employee must review the decision manually again. Debt counselling services expect growing demand for their services, where waiting lists for appointments lasting several weeks are already being recorded.

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