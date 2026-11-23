Germany has no comprehensive crisis plan for a large-scale and prolonged satellite outage that could affect navigation, banking operations, power grids, mobile communications and food supplies. Tagesschau reports, citing a joint investigation by WDR, NDR and Süddeutsche Zeitung.

Germany’s Interior Ministry confirmed that there is no specific protection plan for a satellite outage. At the same time, the ministry plans to prepare recommendations for the public on how to act in the event of disruptions to space infrastructure. The space sector has already been classified as critical infrastructure, which entails stricter security requirements, including for satellite companies.

Simulation revealed supply problems

The German Wargaming Center at Helmut Schmidt University of the Bundeswehr in Hamburg simulated a scenario of a large-scale satellite outage at the district level. Representatives of authorities, businesses and civil protection services took part in the simulation. Difficulties in supplying the population arose within a short time.

Project head Philipp Jan Schäfer said that, in the worst-case scenario, looting or unrest could occur. According to the center’s specialists, municipalities do not have a readily available plan that would define action priorities and the assistance needed in the event of a prolonged loss of space services. Ali Dogan, head of the Minden-Lübbecke district, noted that authorities can currently only indirectly rely on existing scenarios for telecommunications disruptions or large-scale power outages.

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Risks for the military and the space strategy

In the event of a mass satellite outage, the Bundeswehr’s capabilities would be significantly limited: certain weapons systems would function less effectively, while intelligence, navigation and communications within the military and with allies would become more difficult. Bundeswehr Space Command chief Michael Traut said that the military would not be able to operate with the same precision and speed and would face greater difficulties in finding targets.

One element of Germany’s new space strategy is the creation of its own network of hundreds of satellites in low Earth orbit for military communications and intelligence. According to current estimates, the project could cost about €10 billion, but for now it remains a plan for the future.

Separately, the outlet reports that the WDR, NDR and Süddeutsche Zeitung investigation contains indications of possible plans by the Russian Federation — an aggressor state — to launch a satellite carrying a nuclear charge later this year. According to journalists, some NATO countries recently exchanged relevant information. The Russian Embassy rejected these claims, calling them unfounded accusations and part of a propaganda campaign.

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