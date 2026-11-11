Homes searched in Germany in Kollektiv Zwickau case — Der Spiegel

In Germany, police conducted searches in several cities in the states of Saxony, Saxony-Anhalt and Thuringia as part of an investigation into the Kollektiv Zwickau case. According to Der Spiegel, the investigation concerns 20 suspects aged between 18 and 36.

Searches in seven cities

Law enforcement officers searched homes in Zwickau, Glauchau, Mittweida, Schwarzenberg, Leipzig, Meuselwitz and Halle an der Saale. During the investigative actions, they seized mainly technical devices and propaganda materials.

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Investigators’ version

According to the Saxony State Criminal Police Office, the 20 individuals are suspected of forming a criminal association in the left-wing extremist milieu. Investigators believe that in 2022 the suspects joined together in Zwickau in a political communist group called Kollektiv Zwickau.

According to law enforcement’s version, the participants allegedly agreed to counter far-right and misanthropic structures at regional and nationwide levels. The investigation assumes that, in pursuit of these goals, they may have resorted to crimes, including bodily harm and property damage. The investigation is being conducted by the Dresden Public Prosecutor’s Office and the Police Center for Countering Terrorism and Extremism of the Saxony State Criminal Police Office. Last week, numerous searches were also conducted in several federal states in connection with this case.

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