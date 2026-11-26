At the Higher Regional Court of Düsseldorf in Germany, a 54-year-old man admitted that he had collected information for the Federal Security Service of the Russian Federation, an aggressor state. According to Der Spiegel, the defendant, who holds Russian and Ukrainian citizenship, submitted a statement through his lawyer. He claims that he collected the data under duress, but did not explain who pressured him or how.

A Ukrainian was the target of surveillance

The man collected information about a person in the city of Attendorn, in the Sauerland region. According to the Federal Prosecutor General's Office, the target of surveillance was a man who allegedly worked for the Armed Forces of Ukraine. He allegedly prepared Ukrainian refugees in Poland to return and take part in combat operations.

A representative of the Federal Prosecutor General's Office stated that the surveillance was likely intended to prepare further intelligence operations against this person in Germany.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

Three phones were seized in the case

According to the prosecution, the man passed information to the Russian intelligence service from at least November 2025 until his arrest on March 27, 2026. Three mobile phones were seized from him.

The court has scheduled eight hearings in the case through January 2027. If convicted of working for a foreign intelligence service, the man faces up to ten years in prison.

Read us on