In Germany, patients with statutory health insurance may increasingly have to pay for appointments themselves if they want to avoid long waits. This forecast was made by Andreas Gassen, head of the National Association of Statutory Health Insurance Physicians, Tagesschau reports.

Appointments outside insurance coverage

According to Gassen, due to the recently adopted cuts in fees, medical practices will not be able to operate as usual. He expects doctors to offer appointments during private consultation hours, where every booking is paid for.

Patients with statutory insurance who choose this option will be treated as private patients outside the statutory health insurance system. They will cover the costs of such treatment themselves.

In the KBV head's view, this is a way to finance additional cases beyond the established budget. If a practice's budget is exhausted, patients may, according to him, have to wait for an appointment with their preferred doctor until the next quarter, when a new budget becomes available.

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Cuts for specialized practices

The German government's savings program for the statutory health insurance system provides for significant spending cuts. The KBV says that the outpatient sector will be particularly affected by them.

According to Gassen's estimate, fee cuts of €3 billion will affect otolaryngology, orthopedics, cardiology, radiology and rheumatology the most. It is precisely in these specialties, he said, that fewer appointments will be available.

Gassen also said that some groups of specialists are partly losing 25% of their turnover and called this a threat to the existence of practices. He expressed readiness to discuss quotas for medically urgent appointments with health insurance funds.

At the same time, the KBV head stressed that if practices are to guarantee available appointment slots, the funds must guarantee payment regardless of whether the patient attends the appointment.

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