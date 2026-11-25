In Germany, the parties of the governing coalition — the Union and the Social Democratic Party of Germany — are blocking each other’s decisions on reducing income tax and reforming labor legislation. This was reported by Der Spiegel.

Tax relief

The publication writes that workers were set to receive tax relief through changes to income tax. However, the Union is not ready to support such changes as long as the Social Democrats refuse labor law reforms.

The dispute is taking place between the parties of Chancellor Friedrich Merz’s so-called black-red coalition. To advance the tax initiative, the Union is linking its support to changes in labor legislation.

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SPD position

The Social Democrats, in turn, believe that the problem arose at the level of the chancellor. At the same time, the article refers specifically to differences over labor reforms and the planned reduction of income tax.

The photo accompanying the publication shows Chancellor Friedrich Merz of the Christian Democratic Union and Vice Chancellor Lars Klingbeil of the Social Democratic Party of Germany in the Bundestag. Der Spiegel published the article on November 25, 2026.

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