In Germany, major chains of ophthalmology clinics may have systematically overcharged patients for special intraocular lenses during cataract surgery. According to Tagesschau, ophthalmologists may have received hundreds of millions of euros in excess payments from patients over several years.

More than a thousand patients contacted NDR following an earlier report on additional payments for special lenses. Over several months, journalists analyzed submitted estimates, contracts and invoices and provided some anonymized documents to experts.

Medical lawyer Andreas Spickhoff of Ludwig Maximilian University of Munich, who reviewed the anonymized documents, said that permissible limits had been exceeded in a number of cases. In particular, he criticized charging patients inadmissible flat-rate sums without a detailed list of medical services.

Additional payments for lenses and examinations

One patient, Detlef Jürzok, paid an additional 799 euros for a lens intended to correct astigmatism. Following his inquiry, the clinic provided a breakdown: the lens itself cost only 71.90 euros more than the standard one covered by the health insurance fund. The remainder consisted of more than 20 items of allegedly necessary preliminary examinations, with some of them listed twice. The clinic did not provide NDR with a substantive response to questions about this case.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

Ophthalmologist Jan Tode of Hannover Medical School, who also reviewed some of the anonymized invoices, considers many of the listed examinations unnecessary. According to him, some procedures were billed twice, although they can only be charged once for both eyes, while standard examinations were in some cases listed at substantially inflated prices.

According to the investigation, some major chains charged more than 500 euros for certain lenses that should be fully covered by insurance funds. For other special lenses, patients may have been billed more than 2,000 euros, although the cost of the lenses themselves was significantly lower.

Questions over laser procedures

Patients were also offered laser procedures costing mostly between 1,200 and 1,600 euros. Jürzok paid 1,350 euros for such a procedure. Jan Tode noted that a large analysis of studies found no advantages of the laser method over conventional cataract surgery.

At the end of October, Germany's Federal Office for Social Security called on insurance funds to better inform insured people about lenses for which no additional payment is required. Spickhoff said he saw signs of possible billing fraud in some invoices if medically unnecessary procedures are systematically charged. Sanoptis, the country's largest ophthalmology chain mentioned in the investigation, did not provide substantive answers to journalists' inquiries.

Read us on