Police in several German cities have reported numerous bomb threats at schools. Law enforcement officers are checking these reports, but currently have no reason to consider them credible.

Checking the reports

Police in Erfurt and Freiburg were among the first to report the situation on Monday. It concerns a series of threatening emails targeting educational institutions in different parts of the country. As Deutsche Welle reports, police are preliminarily treating these threats as likely hoaxes.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

Similar cases in Denmark

Similar reports of likely false threats are also coming from Denmark. Coordinated bomb threats at many schools have previously been recorded in Europe and were later found to be fake.

The current reports have emerged against the backdrop of other apparent attempts to cause disruption in Europe in recent weeks. These include bomb threats against commercial airliners and hacks of cooling systems in supermarkets that may have been aimed at the mass spoilage of food products.

Read us on