Germany has drafted a bill intended to classify femicides more clearly as murder. The document proposes explicitly naming “gender-based or other misanthropic motives” among the characteristics of murder, Tagesschau reports.

The initiative is being advanced by Germany’s Federal Minister of Justice, Stefanie Hubig. The changes will concern, in particular, cases in which a man kills a woman because of her intention to end a relationship or because he does not accept her right to determine her own life independently.

Motives of control and ownership

According to Hubig, almost every day in Germany, a man kills or attempts to kill his partner or former partner. Such crimes can already be classified as murder if the presence of base motives is proven, but this does not happen in all cases.

The proposed change is intended to ensure that motives for murder based on a patriarchal desire for control and ownership are taken into account in a legally reliable and appropriate manner. Hubig said that killing a woman because she wants to end a relationship should be punished as murder. She noted that some such cases are still not assessed in this way.

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No separate criminal offence is planned

At the same time, the minister spoke against introducing a separate criminal offence of “femicide.” In her view, it has no advantages over the proposed changes but would have significantly more disadvantages. The bill is undergoing internal coordination within the government.

Under German criminal law, murder is the intentional taking of life in the presence of characteristics defined by law, including base motives; it carries a mandatory life sentence. Courts assess motives separately in each case. Killings motivated by possessiveness or a desire to punish a woman are already often recognised as murder.

According to Germany’s Federal Criminal Police Office, 308 women were killed in the country in 2024. In the context of domestic violence, 191 women and girls suffered fatal injuries: 132 cases involved violence by a partner, while another 59 involved intra-family violence.

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