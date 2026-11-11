In Germany, the Ministry for Family Affairs has prepared a bill that could limit eligibility for state advances for child maintenance payments when alimony is not paid. As Der Spiegel reports, the document has already been submitted for internal government coordination.

Taxable income threshold

Federal Minister for Family Affairs Karin Prien said in the Bundestag that a limit of €40,000 in annual taxable income is proposed for a parent raising one child alone. This threshold is to increase by €10,000 for each additional child.

According to the minister, for a family with one child, the lower threshold corresponds to approximately €4,500 in gross monthly earnings. The initiative has not yet been adopted and may be changed during government consideration and subsequent debates in the Bundestag.

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Recovery of funds from debtors

State advances for child maintenance are paid in cases where one parent does not fulfill alimony obligations. In 2024, Germany’s federal government and states spent around €3.2 billion on these payments. Authorities managed to recover only about 17% of the funds from those obliged to pay maintenance.

The Union and the Social Democratic Party of Germany agreed in their coalition agreement to increase pressure on maintenance debtors. Possible sanctions mentioned include, in particular, the revocation of driver’s licenses in order to increase the share of funds the state recovers from such payers.

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