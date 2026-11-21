In Germany, the Ministry of Economic Affairs plans not to apply the future price cap on petrol and diesel to filling stations located directly on motorways. At the same time, filling stations near motorway exits, known as motorway service areas, are expected to fall under the price cap.

The draft changes are still being coordinated between federal agencies. As Tagesschau reports, the initiative comes from Economy Minister Katherina Reiche. According to the outlet, citing sources at the ministry, motorway filling stations have higher costs on average due to more expensive rents and round-the-clock operations.

The price cap is to take effect in January

The German government previously reduced fuel taxes due to high petrol and diesel prices. This measure will remain in force until the end of the year, while a price cap is planned to be introduced from January.

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The Ministry of Economic Affairs has submitted the new bill for the first stage of internal coordination with the Chancellery and the Ministry of Finance. The Social Democratic Party of Germany deemed an earlier version of the document unsuitable because it provided for high barriers to the cap taking effect.

Duration and regional exemptions

The Cabinet is due to consider the bill and the related regulation on December 2. The regulation will determine the procedure for calculating the maximum price of petrol and diesel. Under a decision by the coalition committee, the price cap is to remain in force for 12 months, while the regulation will be valid for three months. The possibility of extending it is to be assessed before the end of that period.

The ministry also stated that uninterrupted fuel supplies must be guaranteed. Germany's federal states are planned to be allowed to deviate from the nationwide cap if the costs of purchasing or transporting petrol and diesel differ.

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