A trial of Peter Fitzek is beginning in Germany. According to Der Spiegel, he is accused of unauthorized banking activities, fraud, and tax evasion.

Allegations of financial offenses

The case concerns prosecution allegations of unauthorized banking activities, fraud, and tax evasion. These allegations are the subject of the trial.

Self-proclaimed king

Fitzek is described in the article as a “Reichsbürger.” He calls himself a king and believes that he is in a monarchy of which he himself is the ruler.

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Der Spiegel also notes that “King Peter” despises the Federal Republic of Germany. As part of the trial, he must answer the prosecution's allegations.

The page also contains links to previous SPIEGEL TV video materials about Fitzek and “Königreich Deutschland.” Among them is a video about a police raid.

The SPIEGEL TV report was published on November 12, 2026. Its authors are listed as Henrik Neumann and Noah Cordes.

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