In Germany, around 23,000 workers in the metalworking and electrical industries in Hamburg, Bremen, Lower Saxony, Schleswig-Holstein and Mecklenburg-Western Pomerania have begun a 24-hour warning strike. The action was organized by the IG Metall union amid unsuccessful collective bargaining talks, Tagesschau reports.

Production shutdown in Hamburg

At the Mercedes-Benz plant in Hamburg, assembly lines stopped as early as 22:00 on Sunday. According to an IG Metall representative, the facility is completely closed, with only security staff remaining on the premises.

Three rounds of negotiations for more than 130,000 industry workers in northern Germany ended without results. The sides have not yet set a date for the next meeting. On Friday, about 12,300 workers in the region went on strike. Employers described the planned actions as irresponsible and disproportionate.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

Union demands and employers' offer

IG Metall demands a 5% wage increase under a one-year agreement. The Gesamtmetall employers' association is offering a one-off payment that may be suspended under certain conditions, as well as a 1.3% pay increase from July 2028. Employers propose setting the agreement's term at 26 months.

The strikes in the north are part of a nationwide campaign. According to IG Metall, more than 150,000 workers at around one hundred companies stopped work in Germany on Friday, including about 70,000 in Bavaria. Further work stoppages are also expected in Berlin and Brandenburg. For the first time in eight years, the union is holding 24-hour warning strikes and paying strike benefits to its members.

Read us on