Germany records around 150 sexual crimes against women every day, while on average one woman dies every two days. Der Spiegel cites these figures on crimes against women in an article about violence against women.

Increase in hate crimes

According to the publication, the number of hate crimes targeting women rose sharply over the past year. Der Spiegel reports that this conclusion is based on current statistical data.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

In the caption to an illustration, the publication notes that men make up to 99% of those who commit violence against women. Der Spiegel cites this figure in the context of its article on crimes against women.

The internet as a crime scene

Der Spiegel also draws attention to the internet as a place where crimes are committed. According to the publication, this creates difficulties for criminal prosecution authorities. The article examines this problem in the context of online hate and harassment against women.

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