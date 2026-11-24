In Germany, the Dresden General Prosecutor’s Office has brought charges against five men and one woman in the case involving the group around Heinrich XIII Prince Reuss. They are accused of membership in or support for a terrorist organization, Der Spiegel reports.

Charges against six defendants

According to the Dresden General Prosecutor’s Office, three of the accused may have performed administrative tasks in the organization’s military wing. Two other men, according to investigators, participated as members of the group in establishing and managing so-called homeland security companies.

The sixth defendant is considered a likely supporter of the group. The Dresden Higher Regional Court must decide whether to admit the indictment and open the main trial proceedings.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

Alleged coup plans

The group, linked to the Reichsbürger movement, is suspected of preparing a violent overthrow of the authorities in Germany. According to Der Spiegel, its members were allegedly prepared to knowingly accept the deaths of people. Cases involving other suspected members of the group are already being heard in Frankfurt am Main, Munich and Stuttgart.

According to Germany’s Federal Public Prosecutor General’s Office, the group’s members were united by a deep rejection of state institutions and the free democratic basic order. Investigators believe they planned to eliminate state institutions and offices at the state, district and municipal levels. To this end, according to prosecutors, the group began setting up so-called homeland security companies.

Among the alleged plans was an attack on the Bundestag and the detention of members of parliament. The network was then allegedly to form a transitional government to conclude a peace treaty with the states victorious in World War II. According to investigators, Heinrich XIII Prince Reuss was intended for the role of interim head of state.

Read us on