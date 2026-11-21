Some family doctor practices in Germany are reporting a shortage of flu vaccines, forcing patients to postpone their vaccinations. According to the German Association of Family Doctors, the greatest difficulties concern vaccines for people over the age of 60, Tagesschau reports.

Delivery delays

Nicola Buhlinger-Göpfarth, chair of the German Association of Family Doctors, said that vaccines were in some cases delivered too late or not in the ordered quantities. According to her, practices without the vaccines are forced to call numerous pharmacies in search of them. As a result, vaccination appointments are being postponed.

The Paul Ehrlich Institute confirmed that testing and the release of vaccine batches began later this year. At the same time, a representative of the institution said that they do not see a nationwide supply shortage.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

Ordering problem

A representative of the Federal Union of German Associations of Pharmacists stressed that the supply of flu vaccines is generally guaranteed, although the vaccine may temporarily run out in some locations.

Buhlinger-Göpfarth links the difficulties to the ordering system: medical practices must order vaccines about nine months before the season, when actual demand is still difficult to predict. If they order too few, it is difficult to obtain additional supplies, while ordering too many risks leaving practices with unused vaccines and costs. Last year, flu vaccine was also unavailable in some practices as early as mid-December due to high demand amid an early wave of influenza.

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