Germany’s social courts report a sharp increase in the number of lawsuits and complaints, some of which, according to judges’ assessments, are created by applicants with the help of artificial intelligence. As Deutsche Welle reports, such documents are often excessively long, contain errors and cite case law that may be irrelevant to the case or fabricated by AI.

Markus Hau, a judge and spokesperson for the Berlin-Brandenburg State Social Court, said that this year the court is handling 28% more cases than in 2025. In his view, AI is one factor behind this increase, although he also mentioned the federal government’s tightening of sanctions in the unemployment benefit system.

Complaints hundreds of pages long

Most often, citizens independently challenge sanctions or reductions in unemployment payments, demands to repay social benefits, as well as other decisions by authorities or sharp increases in health insurance contributions. In Germany’s social courts, having a lawyer is not mandatory for filing such complaints.

According to Legal Tribune Online, in North Rhine-Westphalia the number of urgent proceedings in eight social courts rose from around 1,400 in the first quarter of 2025 to 3,600 in the same period of 2026. Friedrich-Johannes Graf von Pfeil, president of the Social Court in Potsdam, spoke of one complaint that was 800 pages long.

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Judges are required to process all submitted material. According to von Pfeil, courts cannot simply use their own AI tools to provide a concise analysis of such documents because the available systems are not internal and cases often contain confidential medical data.

Proposal to introduce a fee

Justice ministers at the federal and state levels agreed to create a working group to study the issue. Some conservative ministers propose introducing a fee for filing urgent complaints. Hesse Justice Minister Christian Heinz suggested considering a fee of 15 euros, as well as the possibility of recovering court costs for lawsuits with low chances of success or those that abuse the procedure.

The VdK social association opposed these ideas, stressing the need to preserve vulnerable people’s access to courts without fear of costs. Its representative, Holger Lange, suggested instead improving the digital filing of complaints by creating clear online forms with questions and setting limits on document length. He also noted that the use of AI in itself does not make a complaint invalid.

According to the report, the number of pending cases in social courts had previously declined, from more than 445,000 at the end of 2017 to 325,000 at the end of 2024.

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