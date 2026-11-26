Researchers at the Max Planck Institute for Multidisciplinary Sciences in Göttingen, Germany, created a protein system that restored normal connections between chromosomes in aging mouse eggs. The work was published in the journal Science, STAT News reports.

Molecular glue for chromosomes

When chromosomes do not separate properly, genetic errors known as aneuploidy occur. One of the main factors in this process is the loss of the cohesin protein complex, which acts as molecular glue and holds chromosomes together.

Scientists engineered a system capable of restoring normal connections between chromosomes in the eggs of aging mice. In an image released with the study, the engineered protein complex is called TALhesin: it connects sister chromatids.

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Prospects for IVF

Aneuploidy is a leading cause of age-related infertility, unsuccessful in vitro fertilization cycles, and miscarriages. Its incidence rises substantially at around age 40. According to research data, between 50% and 80% of embryos in women aged 40 have chromosomal abnormalities.

Johns Hopkins University biologist Rajiv McCoy, who was not involved in the work, called the findings a successful proof of concept, but noted that much work remains ahead. The study opens the possibility of developing an approach in the future that would reduce aneuploidy in human eggs used for IVF.

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