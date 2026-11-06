The trial of Peter Fitzek, who calls himself Peter the First and the self-proclaimed king of Germany, has begun in Düsseldorf, Germany. Prosecutors accuse him and three other men of leading a criminal organization that, according to investigators, sought to create an alternative state system in place of the Federal Republic of Germany.

As BBC News World reports, Fitzek is a member of the banned Reichsbürger group, or “citizens of the Reich,” which sought to create the “Kingdom of Germany” (KRD). German security services describe Reichsbürger as supporters of conspiracy theories who reject the existence and legitimacy of the post-war German state. Fitzek denies committing a crime, and his defense said that he will provide detailed explanations in court.

The prosecution’s version

Three men identified in the case materials as Benjamin M, Matthias B and Martin S are standing trial alongside Fitzek. All four face up to 10 years in prison. Prosecutors state that the KRD was founded with the aim of replacing the system of the Federal Republic of Germany.

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According to investigators, the organization operated through its own banking and insurance systems, with branches in Dresden, Ulm, Menden and Lutherstadt Wittenberg. Prosecutors also say it had a registration office that issued fake identity documents and its own currency. Other accusations include organized forgery and evasion of taxes amounting to millions of euros.

Kingdom of Germany

In 2012, Fitzek, a former cook and karate instructor, declared himself the supreme sovereign of the “Kingdom of Germany.” He bought plots of land and real estate in different parts of the country. According to BBC News World, the organization had around 6,000 members and became Germany’s largest Reichsbürger and self-governance group.

In 2025, Interior Minister Alexander Dobrindt banned the KRD. That same year, Fitzek and three other suspects were taken into custody. Prosecutors state that in the five years leading up to 2025, the organization may have received about €10 million through unauthorized banking and insurance operations, donations, gifts and paid seminars. According to the prosecution, this income was not declared, while income tax and social contributions were not paid for employees.

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