In Germany, thousands of young people took to the streets again on November 20, demanding better education, stronger climate protection and the abandonment of a possible return to compulsory military service. In Berlin, at least 4,000 people gathered near Alexanderplatz for an action by the Gen Z regelt network, according to police, while organizers said more than 10,000 people took part, Tagesschau reports.

A demonstration involving several thousand people against compulsory military service also took place in Hamburg. In Bremen, around 1,200 people gathered in front of the main railway station, while police counted about 250 participants in Hanover. Protest actions in various cities were expected to continue until the evening.

Different demands of the protesters

Several initiatives joined the protests, which do not have a common action plan and put forward different demands. Gen Z regelt calls for increased funding for schools, support for people with addictions and psychotherapy. The movement also opposes the rising cost of living, the unequal distribution of burdens, surveillance and the possible reinstatement of compulsory military service, and advocates stronger climate protection.

Student groups operating under the slogan “Fight for our Future - not their wars” are protesting against possible conscription and conscription medical examinations. The Schulstreik gegen Wehrpflicht association, in particular, demands an immediate end to conscription examinations for the Bundeswehr.

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A separate action for education and climate

The Federal School Students’ Conference of Germany organized a separate demonstration near the Brandenburg Gate in Berlin and distanced itself from Gen Z regelt. Its call was supported by Fridays for Future, the Federal Parents’ Council, the GEW education workers’ union and other education associations.

Participants in this action focused on repairing schools, developing social work in educational institutions, reducing teachers’ workload and including climate protection in curricula. Germany’s Education Minister Karin Prien promised to take the legitimate interests of young people into account and involve them in political decisions.

At the end of October, more than 180,000 people registered for Gen Z regelt-organized protests across the country, according to the initiative. This time, organizers reported about 20,000 confirmed participants in actions in 73 cities.

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