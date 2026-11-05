In the coastal settlement of Fallward in northwestern Germany, researchers discovered DNA of a rare strain of the bacterium Mycobacterium leprae, which causes leprosy, in the remains of a man from the 5th century. As Live Science reports, this variant of the pathogen had not previously been found in Central or Northern Europe.

Burial in an oak boat

The man was buried approximately between 425 and 450 CE in an oak boat more than 4 meters long, covered by a roof-like structure. He was about 50 years old at the time of his death. The grave was discovered during excavations conducted in the 1990s.

Next to the deceased, archaeologists found a small waterfowl-shaped box, an ornate chair or throne made of alder, a bronze basin, and a maple stool featuring a hunting scene and a runic inscription. The burial also contained a Late Roman military belt. According to the researchers, these objects indicate the high status of the buried man and his long-distance connections.

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Bacterial DNA in a tooth and foot bone

Scientists studied the genomes of people buried in Fallward, where a settlement founded in the 1st century BCE gradually turned into a cemetery by the 5th century. In total, about 200 cremation burials and 60 inhumation burials had previously been found there.

DNA of M. leprae was found in one of the man's teeth and in a bone of his foot. The well-preserved genetic material made it possible to identify the bacterial strain. Researchers estimate that it may have emerged in Egypt between the 4th and 2nd centuries BCE.

The man's skeleton showed no lesions characteristic of leprosy. Study co-author, biologist Almut Nebel, suggested that the disease may have been asymptomatic or may at that time have affected only soft tissues. Genetic analysis also showed that the buried man originated from the Danube region. The study's authors suggest that he may have served as a mercenary in the Roman army and later settled between the Elbe and Weser rivers, but this is only one of the possible versions.

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