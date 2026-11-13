In Germany, courts registered 2,067 applications for corporate insolvency in August 2026, 4.4% more than in the same month last year. This is the highest figure in 13 years, Tagesschau reports, citing the Federal Statistical Office Destatis.

Sectors with the highest number of insolvencies

From January to August, the number of registered corporate insolvencies in the country totaled 17,252. This is 6.6% more than during the same period in 2025. Insolvency proceedings were most frequently recorded in the transport and warehousing logistics sector, the hotel and restaurant business, and construction.

The German Chamber of Commerce and Industry, DIHK, forecasts around 26,000 corporate insolvencies by the end of 2026. The chamber’s small and medium-sized business expert, Marc Evers, said this would mean an average of more than 70 insolvencies per day and the highest annual level since 2012. According to him, the financial reserves of many companies have been exhausted, while high cost pressure limits opportunities for investment and growth.

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At the same time, Christoph Niering, head of the Association of Insolvency Administrators VID, does not consider the situation to be a large-scale wave of bankruptcies. He noted that individual major insolvencies, including Varta and Galeria, may affect the statistics.

The number of new businesses also increased

At the same time, Destatis recorded an increase in the number of new businesses. From January to September, around 103,700 larger companies were established in Germany, whose legal form and number of employees indicate greater economic significance. This is 4.5% more compared with the corresponding period last year.

Evers noted that the rising number of business founders does not necessarily mean stronger entrepreneurial activity: some people are seeking a professional alternative due to less certain prospects in the labor market. At the same time, he sees opportunities for new companies, particularly in artificial intelligence.

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