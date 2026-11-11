During budget negotiations, Germany’s coalition agreed to postpone the introduction of a tax on heavily sweetened drinks until the beginning of 2028. At the same time, it was not possible to find funding to reduce the electricity tax for all consumers, Tagesschau reports, citing the ARD studio in Berlin.

Three taxation tiers

According to the outlet, the new tax on sugary drinks is planned to be introduced several months later than envisaged in the latest plan. It is to be levied in three, rather than two, tiers depending on the sugar content of the drink.

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The coalition also plans not to introduce the plastic tax that had previously been discussed during budget consultations for the time being.

Social measures

According to the dpa agency, the previously planned cuts in the social sector are also to be scrapped. In particular, this concerns an immediate child supplement for people with low incomes.

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