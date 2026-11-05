In Germany, the retail chains dm, Dennree and Alnatura have recalled certain batches of pine nuts and seed mix due to possible salmonella contamination. Meat producer Peter Faden GmbH & Co. KG also precautionarily recalled 14 types of beef salami after Shiga toxin-producing E. coli (STEC) were detected during a separate investigation, Der Spiegel reports.

Which batches of nuts are being recalled

At dm, the recall concerns 60-gram packages of dmBio Pinienkerne with best-before dates from May 31 through July 2, 2027, inclusive. Alnatura is recalling pine nuts in 60-gram packages with the same dates, as well as 100-gram Salatkerne-Mix with best-before dates from June 3 through July 13, 2027.

For Dennree Pinienkerne, 60 grams, possible contamination concerns batches with a best-before date of June 3, 2027, and number L CA09036, as well as those dated June 16, 2027, and numbered L CA09162. These products were sold at Denns BioMarkt and selected specialist natural food stores.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

Salami recall

Peter Faden, a company based in Norderstedt, recalled 14 types of beef salami with best-before dates from October 23 to December 22, 2026. They include beef pepperoni salami and beef salami for pizza.

The companies urged consumers not to eat the recalled products and to return them to the points of sale. According to the companies, salmonella can cause diarrhea, abdominal pain, nausea, vomiting and fever; more severe illness is possible in infants, young children, elderly people and people with weakened immune systems. STEC can cause febrile gastrointestinal disorders, sometimes with bleeding; serious complications are possible, particularly in children, pregnant women, elderly people and people with weakened immune systems.

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