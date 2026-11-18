German company Aerodata flew the prototype of the AeroForce X surveillance aircraft for the first time on November 14, 2026. The test flight took place from Strausberg Airport in the federal state of Brandenburg, AeroTime reports.

First stage of flight testing

A pilot was on board during the first flight, although the AeroForce X is being developed for unmanned operation. Before its first pilotless flight, the company plans to conduct additional crewed sorties and test the autopilot.

According to Aerodata, the maiden flight tested controllability, stability, and the operation of the aircraft's key systems. The company said that all objectives set for the test had been achieved.

Aerodata CEO Neset Tükenmez noted that the company had flown its own aviation platform for the first time in its history.

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Specifications and purpose

The AeroForce X is being developed as a medium-altitude, long-endurance unmanned system for military and security customers. The aircraft has a wingspan of 26 meters. The company expects it to be able to remain airborne for up to 40 hours and carry up to 1.3 tonnes of payload.

The modular design is intended to allow the installation of various intelligence-gathering equipment. Planned tasks include long-term surveillance of critical maritime infrastructure. Aerodata also plans to operate the AeroForce X together with crewed surveillance aircraft.

The Braunschweig-based company, which has been developing aviation and intelligence systems for more than 40 years, presented the prototype in Strausberg on August 19, 2026. The AeroForce X project was first announced in November 2025.

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