In Germany, the coalition has decided to reduce the electricity tax and introduce a temporary upper limit on fuel prices from 2027, Der Spiegel reports. The publication views these decisions as relief for consumers amid high energy costs.

Electricity tax

The reduction of the electricity tax is one of the coalition’s decisions concerning energy costs. It is intended to apply to consumers who pay for electricity. The measure is described in the article as part of new energy relief measures.

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Fuel price cap

Another decision provides for a fuel price cap that will be in effect from 2027. The restriction will be temporary. Thus, the planned measures cover two areas: electricity costs and fuel prices.

The article also raises the question of what these decisions will mean for consumers and how fairly the energy relief measures will be distributed. Der Spiegel published the article on November 18, 2026; its authors are listed as Markus Becker, Benedikt Müller-Arnold, Stefan Schultz and Gerald Traufetter.

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