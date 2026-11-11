In Germany, from January 1 to October 31, 2026, the Federal Office for Family Affairs and Civil Society received 16,869 applications for conscientious objection to military service. The number of such applications increased after the law on modernizing military service came into force in January, Tagesschau reports.

Increase in the number of applications

In October alone, the agency received nearly 1,900 new applications. At the end of June, it reported 5,862 applications, while as of September 30 their number had reached 14,977. Thus, the figure has nearly tripled since the summer.

For comparison, the agency registered 3,879 applications for conscientious objection to military service in 2025 and 2,249 in 2024. Over the first ten months of 2026, the number of applications has already significantly exceeded the annual figures for the two previous years.

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Voluntary service and mandatory examination

Military service in Germany remains voluntary. At the same time, the new law provides for a mandatory military examination for men aged 18 and older. The German government explained the need for the law by changes in the security situation in Europe.

Experts link the increase in applications to the tense security situation and the Russian threat. Observers also point to the possible impact of reports of sexualized misconduct in the Bundeswehr. A study of unreported cases related to this issue is due to be presented in Germany on Wednesday.

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