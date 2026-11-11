In Germany, police registered 6,548 antisemitic crimes in 2025, compared with 6,236 in 2024 and 2,641 in 2022. This was discussed during a meeting of representatives of Jewish communities and politicians in Krakow and at the former Nazi Auschwitz camp in Poland, Deutsche Welle reports.

Data from France and Germany

French authorities recorded 1,320 antisemitic incidents in 2025. This is lower than in 2024, but approximately three times higher than the figure for 2022.

As the publication notes, authorities and monitoring organizations in Europe reported a significant increase in the number of antisemitic incidents after October 7, 2023.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

Chair of the Interprovincial Rabbinate of the Netherlands Ellen van Praag said that after the Hamas-led attack, the atmosphere in the country changed dramatically. According to her, Jews in the Netherlands are considered responsible for Israel’s actions, while constant security measures restrict the daily lives of Jewish communities.

Honoring the victims of Auschwitz

A delegation of the European Jewish Association visited Krakow and Auschwitz on November 9–10, on the anniversary of the November Pogroms of 1938. At that time, the Nazis set synagogues on fire, vandalized Jewish businesses and homes, killed Jews, and deported about 30,000 Jewish men to concentration camps.

Regina Slushny, an 87-year-old Holocaust survivor, joined the visit to the Birkenau memorial. The Nazis killed about 1.1 million people at the Auschwitz complex, including approximately one million Jews; most of them were killed at Birkenau. For more than 40 years, Slushny has told schoolchildren about her experience to preserve the memory of the Holocaust.

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