In Germany, the federal prosecutor's office detained two men on Thursday morning who are suspected of membership in a terrorist group. This was reported by Der Spiegel. According to the publication, the group may have been preparing an attack on a synagogue in Cologne.

Investigators' version

According to Der Spiegel, this group collected funds for attacks. It also recruited people who could have carried out assassination attempts. In the headline of its article, the publication describes the suspected members of the group as Islamists.

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The investigation links both detainees to this group. Der Spiegel presents the men's membership in the group and the preparation of the attack as suspicions. According to the publication, the likely site of the attack was a synagogue in Cologne.

Mosque search

Der Spiegel also published a photograph showing law enforcement officers searching a mosque in Cologne at dawn. The caption describes the action as an early-morning raid.

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