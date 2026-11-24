In Germany, the number of women and girls registered as victims of domestic violence increased by 2.8% in 2025, reaching 197,667. Anadolu Agency reported this, citing data from the country's Interior Ministry.

Overall, police registered a record 280,129 victims of domestic violence, 2.8% more than a year earlier. This category includes violence by a partner or former partner, which affected 179,940 people, as well as violence within the family, with 100,189 victims.

Women make up the majority of victims

Women accounted for 70.6% of all victims of domestic violence. In cases of violence by a partner, their share was even higher, at 79.4%. More than 142,800 women and girls became victims of violence by a partner or former partner, equivalent to more than 16 victims every hour.

About three quarters of suspects in domestic violence cases were men. As a result of domestic violence, 292 people died in 2025, including 209 women and girls. Of these, 130 were killed by a partner or former partner.

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Increase in sexual and digital crimes

The number of women and girls who became victims of sexual crimes rose by 2.3%, to 54,675. Nearly half of them were minors at the time the crime was committed.

The number of women affected by digital violence increased by nearly 16%, to 31,221. The most common cases involved coercion, threats and stalking; around 30% of victims were minors. The number of politically motivated misogyny-based crimes rose by nearly 50%, to 819 cases, and has increased fourfold compared with 2022.

German police statistics do not record the motive for a crime, so such killings cannot be unequivocally classified as femicide. At the same time, the report on gender-based violence against women presents, for the first time, a definition of femicide developed by a federal-state working group.

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