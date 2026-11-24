An international group of scientists has obtained compelling evidence of rare p-wave magnetism in europium silicide (EuSi), a relatively simple metallic compound. The study began in Dresden, Germany, after high-quality EuSi single crystals were grown at the Max Planck Institute for Chemical Physics of Solids. ScienceDaily reports.

A spiral with no net magnetization

At temperatures of approximately 33 to 62 kelvins, the magnetic moments of europium atoms in EuSi form a repeating spiral structure. Despite the substantial magnetic moment of each atom, their orientations mutually cancel out, so the material has no net magnetization in this phase.

At the same time, this magnetic structure significantly affects electrons. In the proposed p-wave state, electrons moving in opposite directions have opposite spin polarization. That is, a change in an electron's direction of motion is accompanied by a change in the sign of its associated spin polarization.

How the magnetic state was studied

The researchers combined neutron diffraction, angle-resolved photoemission spectroscopy, spin-resolved photoemission spectroscopy, and theoretical calculations. Neutron diffraction confirmed the spiral arrangement of magnetic moments, whose symmetry meets the conditions for p-wave magnetism.

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Spectroscopic measurements showed that the magnetic ordering noticeably restructures the energy structure of electrons: magnetically induced energy splittings exceeding 100 millielectronvolts were recorded. The scientists also observed a change in the sign of spin polarization in successive magnetic Brillouin zones and its weakening where calculations predicted the disappearance of the p-wave spin texture.

Domains with different chirality

The scientists also identified magnetic domains about 10 micrometers in size, in which the spiral twists in opposite directions. Magnetic force microscopy and spatially resolved photoemission spectroscopy showed different electronic responses of such domains under circularly polarized light.

EuSi is a stoichiometric metal for which high-quality single crystals can be grown, so it may become an experimental platform for studying the relationship between magnetic symmetry, chirality, and electron properties. Potential applications of such states in spintronics and unconventional superconductivity remain the subject of theoretical predictions rather than a demonstrated property of EuSi.

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