Germany is set to reduce the electricity tax for everyone. As Der Spiegel reports, electricity prices must remain high for this decision to be financially viable.

Risks to the budget

According to the publication’s assessment, cheaper electricity could create new budget problems for the federal government. This is why the cost of electricity is important for financing the tax relief.

Der Spiegel writes that the government is counting on high prices remaining in place in order to avoid new budget chaos. The publication does not provide details in its available description of the tax-cut mechanism.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

Merz’s coalition

The article concerns Chancellor Friedrich Merz’s black-red coalition. The photo caption in the publication mentions Merz and Finance Minister Lars Klingbeil, while Der Spiegel describes the method of compensating for losses from the tax decision as risky.

The Der Spiegel publication is dated November 25, 2026.

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