In Germany, an increasing number of teenagers are trying nicotine pouches: among students aged 16–17, 24.2% of boys and 15.4% of girls have experience using them. This was reported by Der Spiegel, citing a special analysis by DAK-Gesundheit and the Institute for Therapy and Health Research IFT-Nord.

Figures over three years

Over the past three years, the share of boys in this age group who had used such pouches at least once increased by 59.2%, while the share of girls rose by 49.5%. Among all children and teenagers aged 9 to 17, 7.1% had experience using nicotine pouches. Three years ago, this figure stood at 5.4%.

The data are based on self-reports from participants in the DAK-Präventionsradar survey. Responses from 27,565 schoolchildren aged 9–17 were used for the analysis. The online survey was conducted among fifth- to tenth-grade students from November 2025 to February 2026 at 141 schools in 15 German federal states.

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Risks and legal status

Nicotine pouches, also known as pouches, do not contain tobacco. They are placed between the upper lip and gums, and nicotine enters the body through the oral mucosa. In Germany, they are considered novel foods not authorized for sale, so commercial sales are prohibited. At the same time, private use and orders for personal needs are tolerated.

DAK Management Board Chairman Andreas Storm called the growing use among young people an alarming signal and urged tighter controls on online trade and greater awareness of the risks. Lower Saxony Health Minister Andreas Philippi advocated a nationwide ban. According to data from the Federal Institute for Risk Assessment cited in the article, the nicotine content in pouches ranged from 1.79 to 47.5 milligrams.

IFT-Nord head Rainer Hanewinkel noted that teenagers who use pouches at least once a month often also smoke or use electronic cigarettes. According to him, this combination often leads to a higher intake of nicotine into the body.

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