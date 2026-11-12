Heavy smog persisted in Pakistan's Lahore and India's New Delhi. On Wednesday evening, Lahore topped the global ranking of major cities with the worst air quality, with an AQI of 358, while New Delhi ranked second with a reading of 248, Dawn reports.

In New Delhi, the concentration of pollutants after Diwali fireworks exceeded the upper measurement limit of automated instruments. As a result, official data did not reflect the full scale of pollution for several hours overnight from Sunday to Monday.

Instruments exceeded their measurement range

Particulate matter analyzers installed after India introduced its National Air Quality Index in 2015 are calibrated for readings of up to 1,000 micrograms per cubic meter. India's Central Pollution Control Board said the automated data validation system identifies values outside the calibrated range as unusable for calculations.

Representatives of opposition parties accused the BJP-led government of allegedly deliberately shutting down monitoring stations during Diwali. The Pollution Control Board rejected these accusations. When the monitors resumed transmitting data about eight hours after the fireworks peak, 879 micrograms of PM2.5 per cubic meter were recorded in the Mandir Marg area, according to IQAir, citing a city station.

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Pollution in Pakistan's Punjab

The Environmental Protection Agency of Pakistan's Punjab province reported that air masses carrying pollution from India affected about 50% of the province's territory over the previous 24 hours. According to the agency's estimate, air polluted on the night of Diwali could have reached Lahore from Amritsar in about two hours, Faisalabad in 12 hours, and Multan in about 11 hours.

At a station near the Wagah border crossing, the PM2.5 concentration rose by 275% and peaked between 3 and 4 a.m. At the Safari Park station in western Lahore, the increase was 15%. The agency noted that cross-border pollution significantly worsened air quality but was not its only source: local emissions and meteorological conditions also affect readings.

Smog also caused traffic restrictions on highways in Punjab. On Tuesday evening, the section between Shamkot and Abdul Hakim was closed to all traffic, while heavy-vehicle traffic toward Khanewal on the Sher Shah–Multan section was suspended.

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