In New Delhi, India, air pollution levels rose sharply after celebrations of the Hindu festival of Deepavali. On the morning of November 9, the concentration of fine particulate matter PM2.5 in the Mandir Marg area reached 879 micrograms per cubic meter, Channel NewsAsia reports.

Almost 59 times above the WHO recommendation

The reading was recorded approximately eight hours after the peak in fireworks displays. The data were provided by monitoring organization IQAir, citing a municipal government station. This concentration is almost 59 times higher than the daily maximum recommended by the World Health Organization.

Millions of people celebrate the annual festival of lights with fireworks. This worsens winter smog in India's capital, where pollution is also linked to vehicle emissions, biomass burning and industrial activity.

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Restrictions on fireworks

In November, India's Supreme Court allowed the limited use of so-called green fireworks, which are meant to produce fewer emissions. However, the restrictions are often violated.

The authorities of New Delhi, home to more than 30 million people, have introduced restrictions on road traffic and construction in recent weeks. According to India's environment ministry, transport accounts for 23% of the city's winter pollution, biomass burning, including agricultural crop residue, for 20%, and industry, including coal-fired power plants, for about 9%.

The largest share, 27%, comes from secondary particles formed in the atmosphere through reactions involving gases emitted by transport, industry, power plants and biomass-burning sources. A study published in 2024 in The Lancet Planetary Health estimated that air pollution in India was associated with 3.8 million deaths between 2009 and 2019.

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