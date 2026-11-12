A three-story building collapsed in central Brooklyn in New York, United States. At least two people were killed and another 17 were injured. Four of the injured are in critical condition, Polsat News reports, citing a fire department representative and CNN.

Children are among the injured

According to the New York Fire Department, 12 injured people are in stable condition. Another firefighter sustained minor injuries. Seven children are among the victims.

Rescuers pulled at least four people from beneath the rubble. The search operation is ongoing, as other victims may remain under the debris.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

Cause of collapse is being established

The incident was reported at around 16:00 local time. Residential development predominates in the area, and a construction site is located directly next to the destroyed building.

A store operated on the building's first floor, while at least one dwelling was located on one of the upper floors. The cause of the collapse is under investigation.

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